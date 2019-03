HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've seen, even abuilt to resemble the Texas fast food chain, but nothing could prepare us for the 'Whata-Pistol.'Houston guns and ammo shopis turning heads with images of this customized firearm adorn in orange and white.Employee Javier Garcia told ABC13 Eyewitness News he dreamed up the Whata-Pistol after seeing one of his customers walk in for a gun repair while wearing a Whataburger t-shirt.The gun even comes with a magazine painted to resemble a box of those classic Whataburger fries.