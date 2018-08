EMBED >More News Videos Whataburger rewards super fan with decorated dorm

Whataburger joined Randy Rogers Band and Friends at Toyota Music Factory this weekend in Dallas for the first-ever Texas Summer Jam.Backstage, Whataburger presented Randy Rogers with a very special surprise.Rogers recently celebrated his birthday Aug. 24, and Whataburger presented him with a pair of one-of-a-kind, custom orange-and-white boots.Whataburger recently celebrated their 68th anniversary on Aug. 8.