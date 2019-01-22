FOOD & DRINK

Fort Worth couple builds Whataburger chicken coop

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) --
A Fort Worth Whataburger fan is living her best life.

When Trisha Ruiz's husband asked her to move out in the country, she had two requirements.

She must be able to drive to Whataburger in 10 minutes or less and she wanted some chickens. She got both!

"I told him when we moved out here I couldn't walk to Whataburger. So he said I'll build you one. We got the 'Whatacoop'. We got them all Whataburger outfits," said Ruiz.

She now keeps her chickens in this Whataburger inspired coop called "Whatachick'n".

All 15 of her chickens have names including Meatloaf, Tater Tot, Bluebell, Chewbacca and Greazy Grizz.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
