What your child's school district is doing about coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a U.S. community, health officials said.All of the 59 other cases in the U.S. had traveled from abroad or had been in close contact with those who traveled. Health officials have been on high alert for so-called community spread.Meanwhile, Houston-area school districts have issued health safety precautions in an effort to protect its students, faculty and staff.Below are the written statements provided by the districts:"Aldine is following the guidelines from the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services. We are working with local healthcare authorities to ensure we are protecting the students and staff of Aldine ISD.""Alief ISD is working closely with the Houston Health Department to monitor the coronavirus situation. No cases have been confirmed in Houston to date and we currently have no suspected cases among our students and staff. Alief ISD campus custodial staff will continue to disinfect campuses with hospital grade products. As we are still in cold and flu season, parents, students and staff members are encouraged to follow basic prevention guidelines against the flu and upper respiratory viruses which include avoiding contact with people who are sick and washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.BASIC PREVENTION GUIDELINESPlease remember that it is still cold and flu season. Public health officials advise following basic prevention guidelines against the flu and other common respiratory illness including:"Cypress-Fairbanks ISD follows the guidance of local and federal health officials to help protect our students and staff from all communicable diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harris County, we continue to remind students and staff that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same recommendations for preventing the spread of the flu. In addition, all CFISD campuses currently have wall-mounted soap dispensers in restrooms and free-standing hand sanitizer dispensers at the building and cafeteria entrances. Our campus custodial staff will continue to disinfect campuses each day with hospital-grade products to help offset the spread of communicable illnesses.""Katy ISD continues to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health officials with regard to all communicable diseases. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the counties in which Katy ISD is situated, we continue to remind our school community that the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same preventions that are recommended for the spread of the flu and common cold."