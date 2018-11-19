SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --The fate of nearly 100 remains, believed to be those of slaves, may be decided Monday in court.
The bones, along with other artifacts, were found during construction on land off Highway 90 that belongs to Fort Bend ISD.
Archaeologists found 95 bodies, each buried in its own wooden casket. Researchers believe the bodies are those of freed slaves forced to work in convict labor camps.
"It's huge. It's unprecedented," said Reign Clark, the site's archaeological project manager, at the time of the discovery. "This will change our understanding of the convict labor system that was used all over the state."
Fort Bend ISD crews came across the burial site in April while building a new technical school.
The finding has also brought construction to a standstill. Now the question is what to do with the site.
Some in the community feel it's a sacred site and the remains should not be moved, but memorialized.
Others, including Fort Bend ISD, feel the remains are better suited at a different location, where they can be properly cared for. The district says it won't be able to do that if the remains stay where they are.
More than 100 years after they were buried, experts can still find signs of malnutrition and stress.
"When you do activity over and over and over again, and you're doing heavy labor, it will actually stress the attachments where the muscles are attached to the bone. It will actually leave marks and actually change the shape of the bone," explained bioarchaeologist Katrina Banks-Whitley. "We're seeing a lot of (evidence) that shows they were doing very heavy labor from probably a very young age."
Convict labor camps were widespread after the Civil War.
Freed slaves were arrested, then taken from state prisons and forced to work manual labor in places like Sugar Land, where sugar production drove the local economy.
The hearing will be at 9 a.m.
