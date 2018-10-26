What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4538859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With more than $2 billion up for grabs in lottery jackpots, lotto fever has taken hold in offices across the country.

A New Jersey man walking to buy a lottery ticket for this week's massive Mega Millions jackpot fell and broke his hip, but the trip to the hospital turned into his lucky break.WCAU-TV reports 87-year-old Earl Livingston was invited to join the hospital staff's lottery pool, which included a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.Livingston's niece, Bobbie Mickle, says Livingston told staff he was disappointed about not getting a ticket so they invited him to join the pool with 141 other people.Livingston will need a hip replacement, but he says he's thankful. Mickle says she first thought her uncle was confused when he said he won, but staff later confirmed his story.