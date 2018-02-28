SOCIETY

Welcome to the Eyewitness News team, Elita Loresca

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You may have noticed a new face on Eyewitness News this morning. That's new meteorologist Elita Loresca! Elita is the newest member of the ABC-13 Eyewitness News Accuweather team.

Elita joined us as the weekend morning meteorologist, but is now the weekday 11am and 4pm meteorologist.

Before arriving in Houston, Loresca had been the morning and noon meteorologist for KBNC's "Today in LA" since October 2007. (Full bio).

Help us make Elita feel welcome by liking her Facebook page and following her on Twitter.

Welcome to Houston!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
All the news you need in 60 seconds
AUDITION: Transgender persons and gay men wanted for PSA
Grants from donations giving Houston homes needed repairs
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Show More
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
More News