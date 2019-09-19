HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Tropical Depression Imelda continues its assault on the Houston area, Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is stepping up once again to help neighbors in need.
Mattress Mack said the store opened its doors around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to help flood victims at the store at 6006 North Freeway.
"A lot of these homes right here on the northside are badly flooded," McIngvale said. "It's another tough situation, but we're going to be here to help like Houston always helps us."
During Hurricane Harvey, McIngvale opened the doors to his furniture showrooms, giving storm victims shelter from the flooding rains, a dry place to sleep and a hot meal.
After the storm, Gallery Furniture helped gather donations for those who lost everything, and even raised more than $106,000 for storm victims.
McIngvale also donated furniture to families affected by the hurricane.
Now, in the face of Imelda's wrath, he's doing it again.
"One of the best things about Houston is we come through these dark hours very well. I know it's devastating when water is coming in their house, devastating when their cars are flooded. We got through Harvey, we'll get through this, let's keep our chins up, keep helping each other."
