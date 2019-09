Gallery Furniture and Lakewood Church open to flood victims as shelter

Lakewood Church is open to anyone in need of assistance because of the flooding.



We are located at 3700 SW Freeway. Lakewood Church is open now. https://t.co/rf3wSC7vLc — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) September 19, 2019

Humble First Assembly of God Church, located at 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338

St. Timothy Lutheran Church, located at 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070

EMBED >More News Videos Mattress Mack will be reuniting with Harvey victims who used his store as shelter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a flooding emergency has hit across the Houston area, many people have found themselves trapped by floodwaters with nowhere to go.Authorities are encouraging residents to shelter in place and stay off the roadways. For those who are already trapped out of their homes, Gallery Furniture at 6006 North Freeway has opened their doors as a makeshift shelter.Owner Jim McIngvale, well-known as Mattress Mack , has a history of service to the community. Gallery Furniture housed Hurricane Harvey victims for several days during the historic flood event.Lakewood Church is also open for flood victims at 3700 SW Freeway.In addition, Harris County officials have opened the following shelter locations: