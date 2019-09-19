Gallery Furniture and Lakewood Church open to flood victims as shelter

Authorities are encouraging residents to shelter in place and stay off the roadways. For those who are already trapped out of their homes, Gallery Furniture at 6006 North Freeway has opened their doors as a makeshift shelter.
Owner Jim McIngvale, well-known as Mattress Mack, has a history of service to the community. Gallery Furniture housed Hurricane Harvey victims for several days during the historic flood event.
Lakewood Church is also open for flood victims at 3700 SW Freeway.
Lakewood Church is also open for flood victims at 3700 SW Freeway.
We are located at 3700 SW Freeway. Lakewood Church is open now. https://t.co/rf3wSC7vLc
In addition, Harris County officials have opened the following shelter locations:
