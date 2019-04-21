family

WATCH: Big brother can't contain excitement over baby's arrival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "He's out!"

Those are the words one ecstatic big brother kept repeating as he met the newest addition to his family.

In an adorable video sent to the ABC13 newsroom, you can see 7-year-old Noah meeting his little brother for the first time.

"My baby brother looks just like me!" Noah exclaims, as he peers into his baby brother's eyes.

And of course, he got a chance to hold him.
