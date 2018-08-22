TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --ABC13 is remembering Houston TV icon and member of the Eyewitness News family Ed Brandon after learning of his death Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller wrote, "Some sad news this morning. Ed Brandon passed away peacefully last night. As many of you will remember, Ed served our community for many years. He will be missed."
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch tweeted, "Sad news @abc13houston our longtime weatherman Ed Brandon died last night at the age of 75. He was one of the nicest guys I ever met."
"Our dear friend and longtime ABC13 Weatherman Ed Brandon passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. His warm demeanor and tender soul touched us all, and his presence here will be deeply missed. Ed's contagious laugh and ability to make us do the same made him one of the most popular TV personalities this city has ever seen. Rest in peace, Ed," Meteorologist Travis Herzog wrote.
Ed's brother Burt Branstetter tells us, "Ed was the sweetest guy I ever knew and loved his Channel 13 family."
Ed played a prominent role on Live at Five, and Eyewitness News at 6 and 10pm, alongside anchors Dave Ward, Shara Fryer, Gina Gaston, Melanie Lawson, Art Rascon, Sports Director Bob Allen and Action 13's Marvin Zindler.
Ed will be greatly missed by friends, family and many Houstonians whose lives he touched. A public memorial service is being planned.
