SOCIETY

New Jersey State Trooper stops retired officer who delivered him

EMBED </>More Videos

A state trooper stopped the man who delivered him in 1991. (New Jersey State Police photo)

KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
In a truly remarkable reunion, a New Jersey State Trooper pulled over a retired police officer who had delivered him 27 years ago.

It happened June 1 in Kingwood Township, when Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Matthew Bailly after a minor motor vehicle violation.

After learning Bailly was a retired Piscataway police officer, Patterson told him he was also from Piscataway.

State police say that when Patterson named the block he grew up on, Bailly said he remembered the street, because he helped deliver a baby there 27 years ago when he was a rookie cop.

He went on to describe the color, style of house and the baby's name -- Michael.

Trooper Patterson extended his hand and replied, "My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me."

Police say Patterson's mother had been out shopping on Oct. 5, 1991 when she went into labor. She barely made it home, and her husband called the doctor who then talked Officer Bailly through the birth.

After they crossed paths once again, Patterson and his mother visited Bailly and his wife at their home.

The State Police recounted the story on its Facebook page:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystate troopersbirthtraffic stopu.s. & worldpoliceNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News