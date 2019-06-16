Where the Grickle-grass grows: Tree that inspired 'The Lorax' falls down

LA JOLLA, California (KTRK) -- The tree that inspired the famous Dr. Seuss' children's book "The Lorax" fell to the ground Saturday.The Monterey Cypress was believed to be between 80 and 100 years old.It was located on the grounds of the Ellen Browning Scripts Park in La Jolla.Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, lived nearby and could see the tree from his house.It's unclear what caused the tree to come down.City officials say they will look at planting a replacement tree.