Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins create new challenge during H-E-B shoot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson's chemistry is always on point, even when it comes to sushi.The quarterback/receiver duo were shooting an H-E-B commercial when Watson decided to throw a piece of sushi to Hopkins.The sushi went behind Hopkins and he still found a way to catch it.To make it all the more impressive, Hopkins caught the piece of sushi with his chopsticks.Hopkins is calling for his fans to do the challenge themselves and post it with #HopkinsWatsonchallenge.You could say that makes for a pretty tasty touchdown between the two.RELATED: