Society

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins create new challenge during H-E-B shoot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson's chemistry is always on point, even when it comes to sushi.

The quarterback/receiver duo were shooting an H-E-B commercial when Watson decided to throw a piece of sushi to Hopkins.

The sushi went behind Hopkins and he still found a way to catch it.

To make it all the more impressive, Hopkins caught the piece of sushi with his chopsticks.

Hopkins is calling for his fans to do the challenge themselves and post it with #HopkinsWatsonchallenge.

You could say that makes for a pretty tasty touchdown between the two.

RELATED:
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson baptized in Israel

5 things you need to know about Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

This Deshaun Watson trend could mean a Texans championship
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston texanssushi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News