This Deshaun Watson trend could mean a Texans championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the Texans opened the offseason with 30-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, an interesting trend could put the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the hands of Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and company.During Watson's appearance at the Houston Texans YMCA for the Gatorade Beat the Heat program on Wednesday, we reminded the gifted play-caller that he's entering his third season in the NFL.For Watson, when it comes to winning, championships come in threes.In his third year of high school, his team took home the state championship.In his junior year at Clemson, he and the Tigers won the National Championship.Reminded of this trend, Deshaun said he likes the implication."I like the trend too. Hopefully, it continues," says Watson. "It's been that trend since middle school. I played football in sixth, seventh and eighth (grades). If you count my eighth grade year, my third year as a starting quarterback, we won it that year too."It's definitely fun to think about.Watson showed that he can have fun and keep hydration in mind. During the Gatorade event, he taught youngsters the importance of staying in shape for activity."It is a great program," Watson said of Beat the Heat. "For the young kids to learn about hydration and learn how to take care of their bodies, because that is important, especially playing sports, but in life, in general."SEE ALSO: