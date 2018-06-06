SPORTS

5 things you need to know about Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins

Fun facts about Texans WR Deandre Hopkins (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is one of the best in the NFL.

He was born June 6,1992 in South Carolina. His mother gave him the nickname Nuk because that was the only brand of pacifier that he would use as a baby.

Hopkins has earned his place in the league ever since the Texans drafted him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft from Clemson University.

There, he had 206 receptions for more than 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

His outstanding skills are partly due to his large hands. His hands span 10 inches wide.

His highlights from the past few season show many times where he jumped up and grabbed the ball with one hand. And while several talented wide receivers in the NFL do that, the way he does it is spectacular.

Hopkins finished the 2017 season leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13.

DeAndre Hopkins' best catches of 2017

