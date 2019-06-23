Sports

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson baptized in Israel

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is on a trip he'll likely never forget.

The Texans quarterback has been in Israel for a week on a trip sponsored by the nonprofit group America's Voices.

America's Voices organizes week-long missions to Israel for celebrities, religious leaders and political leaders in the Latino and African-American communities.

While on the trip, Watson was baptized in the Jordan River.

"This is a part of the world which gets a lot of attention internationally, and this is a chance for me to look beyond the headlines and learn more about the history and culture of this land," Watson said in a statement. "I have been blessed to visit many countries around the world, but the chance to visit the Holy Land, see the sites and meet the people of this special place, truly is a special blessing and an amazing opportunity."


