60 second update

THE 60: Presidential hopeful spotted at Original Ninfa's before debate

Related topics:
society60 second update
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Patriots respond to Antonio Brown rape allegations
THE 60: New Ms. Monopoly game lets women make more than men
THE 60: Boy who helped Dorian evacuees surprised with trip
THE 60: Cheetos brings flamin' haute looks to NY Fashion Week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters climb Fred Hartman Bridge ahead of Democratic debate
Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico
13 Investigates: Who's funding 2019 Houston mayor race
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
ABC13's Morning News
How to watch the Houston Democratic debate on ABC
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Show More
Man dies after 3-story fall from senior living facility
Man shoots attempted carjacker in Walgreens parking lot
GM recalls nearly 3.8M trucks, SUVs to fix brake issues
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
More TOP STORIES News