Texas rolling out new look for driver's license, ID, license to carry cards

The Texas Department of Public Safety is rolling out a new look for driver's license, identification, and license to carry cards.
The new cards will be made of polycarbonate material, which is more tamper-resistant and harder to reproduce. DPS also said the cards will have laser engraving as an added layer of protection against alterations and forgeries.
On the front of the card, there will be an identifier for those who have a health condition that could affect the way they communicate. The new design will also identify veterans and disabled veterans on the front of the card, along with their branch of service.
The cards will still be REAL ID compliant, which is noted by a gold star in the upper right corner. Starting Oct. 1, 2020, you'll need a valid passport, U.S. military ID or a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to travel on commercial airlines or enter federal facilities.
Texas License to Carry Handgun cards will also have a new look, along with the aforementioned laser engraving and tamper-resistant polycarbonate material features.
The DPS started issuing the newly-designed cards this week.
All previously issued licenses will still be valid until the expiration date listed on the card.
Get more familiar with the new cards on the Texas DPS website.
