Travel

Travelers have less than 1 year before deadline to obtain REAL ID cards

If you've had to catch a flight recently, you may have started to notice signs informing travelers that they'll be required to show what's called a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the United States.

It looks similar to a regular driver's license, but a few small changes are necessary to fly or enter federal facilities, starting October 1, 2020.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline, you'll need another acceptable form of ID, such as a valid passport, in order to fly.

"States have been working on this for several years, dating back to 2006, 2007," said Mark Howell, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration.

A REAL ID is designed to be tougher to forge. It was recommended by the 9/11 commission.

Depending on the state, the card has a gold star or black star in the corner, which is easily spotted by TSA agents. It indicates the traveler is REAL ID-compliant.

"We want to make sure that those security features are there so we know the folks getting on airplanes are who they are," Howell said.

To obtain a REAL ID, applicants must provide one document proving identity, one document proving their social security number, two documents proving residency and one document proving a signature. Specific requirements may vary by state. Check with your state's driver's license agency for specific documents needed.

The process must be completed in person at a Department of Motor Vehicles.

"If it's necessary, then I just need to go get it done," said Dane Jordan, a traveler. "If I have to stand in line at the DMV, I'd rather get it out of the way."

Traveler Nancy Reinhard said, "If it makes us safer, then absolutely, I don't mind doing it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltraveltsau.s. & worldtravel tipsairport security
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Papa John's extends fundraiser for deputy's family to Friday
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
Houston's mayoral candidates face-off in first debate
Woman with 2-month-old crashes during chase in Clear Lake
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Fall front reaches Houston next week
THE 60: Beyonce, Solange's dad Mathew Knowles has breast cancer
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Officers formed human chain to rescue family of 4 during Imelda
Lyft offering free rides to and from breast cancer screenings
More TOP STORIES News