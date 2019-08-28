Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to end long lines at DPS centers in Texas

We know you’re tired of waiting in line to get a driver’s license.



So the Legislature provided the funding needed to add more staff & shorten lines.



Today I sent a Directive to the head of the Agency...



...to take IMMEDIATE action to shorten wait times. #txlege pic.twitter.com/mxH2zswayG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Great news ahead for drivers in Texas!Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter Monday that he's working to shorten wait times at DPS centers in Texas.The governor said the Legislature approved $200 million to add more staff to DPS offices so that drivers wouldn't have to wait in long lines.Many Texans will need a new license for their upcoming travel plans. By October 2020, if your driver's license doesn't have a gold star on it, you won't be able to use it to go through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the airport.