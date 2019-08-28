Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to end long lines at DPS centers in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter Monday that he's working to shorten wait times at DPS centers in Texas.
We know you’re tired of waiting in line to get a driver’s license.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2019
So the Legislature provided the funding needed to add more staff & shorten lines.
Today I sent a Directive to the head of the Agency...
...to take IMMEDIATE action to shorten wait times. #txlege pic.twitter.com/mxH2zswayG
The governor said the Legislature approved $200 million to add more staff to DPS offices so that drivers wouldn't have to wait in long lines.
Many Texans will need a new license for their upcoming travel plans. By October 2020, if your driver's license doesn't have a gold star on it, you won't be able to use it to go through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the airport.
SEE MORE
Texas Department of Public Safety opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston
Soon you won't be able to renew your driver's license at these 2 Houston DPS offices