Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to end long lines at DPS centers in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Great news ahead for drivers in Texas!

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter Monday that he's working to shorten wait times at DPS centers in Texas.



The governor said the Legislature approved $200 million to add more staff to DPS offices so that drivers wouldn't have to wait in long lines.

Many Texans will need a new license for their upcoming travel plans. By October 2020, if your driver's license doesn't have a gold star on it, you won't be able to use it to go through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the airport.

