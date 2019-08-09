Society

Pearl Harbor survivor always hoped memory of attack would outlive him

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a quiet corner of Houston's national cemetery, a few dozen friends and family members said goodbye to Aaron Cook Thursday afternoon. He was Texas' last known survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Cook died Saturday. He was 96 years old. Cook was a kid from Fort Worth when he enlisted in the Navy in 1940 just eight days after his 18th birthday.

A year later, he was a 19-year-old stationed on Battleship Row in Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked.

"It was a pleasant day, just like all the rest of them," Cook told ABC13's Ted Oberg on Dec. 7, 2016, "Suddenly, we heard these airplanes coming over. Somebody said, 'What's going on?'"

Cook told ABC13 he thought it was a practice attack.

Once the bombs started exploding that Sunday morning, he and his colleagues realized it wasn't practice. Cook was getting his first taste of war on a day that would push him and his country deep into World War II.

Looking back on it at a Pearl Harbor commemoration at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library, Cook told us, "Oh, goodness. I grew up in one day."

See Aaron Cook's Pearl Harbor remembrance from Dec. 7, 2016:
94-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor wants us all to remember that day
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Cook attends the 75th remembrance ceremony in College Station.



After the ceremony, Aaron's widow Marjorie Cook remembered, "He was a great storyteller, but he did not say much for a long time. I'd say it was 20 or 30 years before he'd ever talk about it. I think all of a sudden, it dawned on him what he'd been through. He was afraid that people were going to forget about that attack on Pearl Harbor. He wanted people to always remember that."

In 2016, Cook told us he frequently spoke with students. "I hope that they realize that, you know, it's something that we don't want to do again. Needless to say, I don't want to do it again anyway."

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.



Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonworld war iifuneralpearl harborveteran
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2 dead after shooter opens fire on I-10 at Federal
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
Jury acquits ex-Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man
Woman kicked off flight over vomit complaint sues for $55M
Girl pinned under SUV when grandma crashes into Popeyes
Show More
Texans vs. Packers: What to expect in the preseason opener
Packers and Texans fans begin preparations for preseason game
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas
Houston Texans-themed Nike shoes now on sale
More TOP STORIES News