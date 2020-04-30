community impact newspaper

The Texas Supreme Court extended its eviction moratorium until May 18

By Claire Shoop
HOUSTON, Texas -- As May 1 rent deadlines loom near for tenants across the state, the Texas Supreme Court has extended an eviction moratorium through May 18.

The court's action comes at a time when 1.3 million Texans have filed for unemployment from March 15-April 18, according to numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor, and when many more are feeling financial burdens brought on by the coronavirus. The announced extension is in the latest order issued by the court April 28 guiding how hearings and other legal processes should operate in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The eviction moratorium postpones the trials for evictions related to nonpayment of rent until at least May 18, according to John Boriack, the president-elect of the Houston Apartment Association, an affiliate of the Texas Apartment Association. During the moratorium, landlords can still file eviction notices, and evictions for other lease offenses, including criminal activity, can still occur, Boriack said.

