Hospital staff put together dream wedding for terminally ill man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital have planned out the perfect wedding for a terminally ill patient.After asking his girlfriend five times to marry him, 45-year-old Corey Cunningham will marry the love of his life.All of the arrangements, including the proposal to Tyyisha Evans, were made by the nurses who have cared for Cunningham over the past few months.The nurses coordinated the flowers, cake, decorations, grooms outfit and more.Cunningham was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer in November of 2019, just one month after his fiancée learned that she was cancer-free following her fight with breast cancer.The wedding will be held at the Weiss Memorial Chapel at Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday at 10 a.m.