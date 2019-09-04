Society

Teen uses horse for ultimate Texas homecoming proposal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This may be the most Texan homecoming proposal ever.

Eathan knew exactly how to win Morgan over with a horse-themed homecoming proposal.

The Northland Christian School student used his sister's horse named Prince to pop the special question.

He draped the horse in a sign that read "Ride off to homecoming with me? Yay or neigh?"

And of course...Morgan said yay!

Northland Christian School's homecoming is on Sept. 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyhorsesviralhomecoming
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Springer carted off field after slamming head into wall
Mom arrested in connection to 5-year-old's body found in closet
Tropical Storm Fernand forms in Gulf
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
Man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman
'These are gunshots:' Katy man says during shooting in Odessa
Show More
Angry customers pull gun over Popeyes chicken sandwiches
ABC13 Evening News for September 3, 2019
Roof repair scammers preying on the elderly
Pasadena teen with rare condition moves millions on YouTube
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
More TOP STORIES News