Society

Teen battling cystic fibrosis made an honorary Texas City firefighter

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City High School senior who is battling for her life got to be sworn in as a firefighter.

The Texas City Fire Department first met 18-year-old Kendall Sumners when she participated at a Students in Government program at her high school, where students get to spend a day as a city official. It was there that the department learned about Kendall's battle with cystic fibrosis.

Due to her illness, Sumners has had two lung transplants, with both organs being rejected by her body.

Her family recently found out in December she will likely need hospice care.

However, in the face of tragedy, Kendall celebrated the honor Wednesday evening with family, friends and fellow members of the high school's cheerleading squad at the ceremony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas cityhoustonhigh schoolfire departmentssocietyfirefighterscheerleading
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, daughter and 3-month-old baby victims of fiery crash
Teen banned over dreadlocks inspires anti-discrimination bill
Here's why your car is covered in a reddish-brown film today
Teen killed in hit-and-run crash minutes from Waller Co. home
70-year-old homeowner shot intruder who went through A/C unit
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Company in fatal blast files for bankruptcy
Show More
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Get ready for a cold start to your Friday
3 major freeways in Houston closed this weekend
El Paso shooting suspect faces hate crime charges, source says
More TOP STORIES News