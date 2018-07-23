BEER

Take a tour of Saint Arnold's new restaurant and outdoor space

Saint Arnold Brewing Company expansion project complete and now open

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of Houston's most popular breweries has opened its expanded space to the public.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company had been working on expanding to include an outdoor area and restaurant for the past five years. They officially opened it to the public Monday after a soft opening on Sunday.

People can now enjoy a variety of beer inside and outside. And the current menu has also been expanded.

If you have a dog, bring them, too. The brewery is now dog-friendly.

The project was partly inspired by the neighborhood aesthetic with industrial decor for the outdoor space. Bocce courts, cornhole and a variety of seating options with the Houston skyline are big features outside.

And when you walk inside, patrons are surrounded by art paying homage to Saint Arnold, the patron saint of beer.

"Our goal with the Beer Garden & Restaurant was to combine beer, food, architecture, art, and a view of Downtown to create a destination where Houstonians would love to gather and want to bring their visitors from around the world," the Saint Arnold website says.

Inside, local artists GONZO247, Carlos Hernandez, Nick Papas, Robynn Sanders, Matthew Schott, and Jeff Szymanski created murals in six chapel-style seating areas.



The beer garden and restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
