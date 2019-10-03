Society

Students create birthday cards for 100-year-old WWII veteran

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at Harmony School of Endeavor are going above and beyond by creating 100 birthday cards for a WWII veteran.

Jim South, who turns 100 on Oct. 7, had only one request for his special day - 100 birthday cards.

Students and staff at Harmony school saw South's request and decided to help make his birthday the best one yet.

Kindergarten through middle school students all joined together to help create the birthday cards and mail them in time for South's birthday.

South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

The veteran plans to hang the birthday cards in his room, according to ABC12.

