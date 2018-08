'Straight fire': Best guide to decoding teen slang

If you're feeling 'shook' keeping up with new slang, USA Today has made a 'v extra' list of translations for 'straight fire' slang.If you didn't follow that, then this list is definitely for you.= a disagreement or hostility= be right back= another way of saying "bro" or "brother"= done, deleted, finished, blocked on social media= someone who tries to latch on to other, more popular people= a wannabe= awkward, uncomfortable, cringe-worthy= reject someone's advances= overwhelmed or exhausted= rating of attractiveness, 10/10= direct messaging someone privately= flashy, ostentatious= over the top= face to face, meeting in person= the friends you are closest with= going to/about to, short for "fixing to"= a fake Instagram account= amazing or great= an incredible transformation= a lifestyle to strive for= greatest of all time, mainly used in sports= good, cool= a lot, wanting everyone to know something= to steal something= 100 percent, confirming something= cool, awesome, great= something so funny it made you weak= credibility, respect, can also mean booze or drugs= a popular brand of vaporizer used by teens= a casual get together= an intoxicating drink made using soda and cough syrup= a joke or reference to something= out of pocket, used when something is extreme or offensive= disposable cartridge for a nicotine vaporizer= loud, obnoxious, trashy= feisty or sassy= wild or harsh= trash talk= shocked, upset= minding your own business= to hook up, have sex= your closest group of friends= have an intense fandom for a particular object, such as a singer, athlete, or company= popular, trendy, or awesome= short for suspect, when something is suspicious or sketchy= to be honest= gossip= voluptuous, curvy body (usually a compliment)= wants attention, or usually from a specific person= talking badly about a person or thing= high, usually on amphetamines= very= when something crazy or unexpected (good) happens= enlightened about social issues, originally to describe being aware about racism and police violence