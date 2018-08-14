'Straight fire': Best guide to decoding teen slang

If you're feeling 'shook' keeping up with new slang, USA Today has made a 'v extra' list of translations for 'straight fire' slang.
If you didn't follow that, then this list is definitely for you.
Beef = a disagreement or hostility
BRB = be right back
Bruh = another way of saying "bro" or "brother"
Canceled = done, deleted, finished, blocked on social media
Clout Chaser = someone who tries to latch on to other, more popular people
Clout Demon = a wannabe
Cringey = awkward, uncomfortable, cringe-worthy
Curve = reject someone's advances
Dead = overwhelmed or exhausted
Dime = rating of attractiveness, 10/10
DM = direct messaging someone privately
Drip, Drippin = flashy, ostentatious
Extra = over the top
F2F = face to face, meeting in person
Fam = the friends you are closest with
Finna = going to/about to, short for "fixing to"
Finsta = a fake Instagram account
Fleeky = amazing or great
Glow-Up = an incredible transformation
Goals = a lifestyle to strive for
GOAT = greatest of all time, mainly used in sports
Gucci = good, cool
High-key = a lot, wanting everyone to know something
Hit a lick = to steal something
Hundo P = 100 percent, confirming something
It's lit = cool, awesome, great
I'm weak = something so funny it made you weak
Juice = credibility, respect, can also mean booze or drugs
Juul = a popular brand of vaporizer used by teens
Kickback = a casual get together
Lean = an intoxicating drink made using soda and cough syrup
Meme = a joke or reference to something
OP = out of pocket, used when something is extreme or offensive
Pods = disposable cartridge for a nicotine vaporizer
Ratchet = loud, obnoxious, trashy
Saucy = feisty or sassy
Savage = wild or harsh
Shade = trash talk
Shook = shocked, upset
Sips tea = minding your own business
Smash = to hook up, have sex
Squad = your closest group of friends
Stan = have an intense fandom for a particular object, such as a singer, athlete, or company
Straight fire = popular, trendy, or awesome
Sus = short for suspect, when something is suspicious or sketchy
TBH = to be honest
Tea = gossip
Thicc = voluptuous, curvy body (usually a compliment)
Thirsty = wants attention, or usually from a specific person
Throw shade = talking badly about a person or thing
Tweaking = high, usually on amphetamines
V = very
Wig = when something crazy or unexpected (good) happens
Woke = enlightened about social issues, originally to describe being aware about racism and police violence
