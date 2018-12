Curry expresses apologies and regret over his moon landing comments. Looks forward to lunar lab tour. #Dubnation pic.twitter.com/7jbNMjjKWO — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) December 13, 2018

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke out Thursday about recent comments he made on how he doesn't believe the moon landing actually happened.He had questioned the Apollo 11 mission during a taping of the "Winging It" podcast.On Thursday, he apologized and expressed regret over his comments. He says he will be talking to someone high up in the space industry to learn."Hopefully this all gets behind us," he said.Curry said Wednesday that he was joking when he made the comments.He says he's looking forward to the tour of the lunar lab that NASA invited him on.