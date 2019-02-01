People with dwarfism are standing up against a spectacle called dwarf tossing.Dwarf tossing is when someone throws a person of a short stature onto a mattress or a wall of fabric fastener.The event usually takes place inside of nightclubs across the country.Members of the Little People of America took their message to Washington's state capitol in an effort to raise awareness of the potential harm the contests can cause.If the legislation passes, Washington would join Florida and New York as the only states to ban dwarf tossing.