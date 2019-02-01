SOCIETY

State introduces bill to ban dwarf tossing contests

EMBED </>More Videos

Washington aims to be the third state to ban dwarf-tossing.

OLYMPIA, Washington (KTRK) --
People with dwarfism are standing up against a spectacle called dwarf tossing.

Dwarf tossing is when someone throws a person of a short stature onto a mattress or a wall of fabric fastener.

The event usually takes place inside of nightclubs across the country.

Members of the Little People of America took their message to Washington's state capitol in an effort to raise awareness of the potential harm the contests can cause.

If the legislation passes, Washington would join Florida and New York as the only states to ban dwarf tossing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbanlegislationWashington
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Homeless man, girl with Down syndrome share heartwarming duet
THE 60: Beyonce giving away free concert tickets - with a catch
More Society
Top Stories
18-wheeler driver ejected and killed on eastbound I-10
17-year-old shot student while selling drugs to him: deputies
BMW smashes into State Farm office in Katy
Walmart offers bonuses to employees with good attendance
Priests on clergy abuse list could face charges soon: lawyer
Tiffany Smith leaves legacy of advocacy in Houston community
Missing 3-week-old girl may be in danger
Former Oiler Dan Pastorini opens up about his time with the team
Show More
Sea fog to form near the coast and stay for several days
Mexico earthquake: 6.6-magnitude quake hits Chiapas
2 HPD officers remain in hospital after shooting
HIV positive man arrested for prostitution
Reward increased for information in 17-year-old's death
More News