Siblings get teens to pledge against distracted driving

SIENNA PLANTATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Three kids who lost their parents in a horrific crash spoke to hundreds of high school students Thursday.ABC13 met Aaron, Peter, and Willa Berry years ago. They were traveling with their parents in West Texas. A distracted driver crashed into them. The impact killed their parents and left the boys paralyzed from the waist down.The Berry kids brought their campaign called One Life Is Enough to Ridge Point High School in Sienna Plantation. https://onelifeisenough.org They warned about the dangers of distracted driving and shared their experience."Really when you're relaying a message that you are passionate about and that you want people to know," said Peter Berry. "It's not a burden."