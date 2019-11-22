Siblings get teens to pledge against distracted driving

ABC13 met Aaron, Peter, and Willa Berry years ago. They were traveling with their parents in West Texas. A distracted driver crashed into them. The impact killed their parents and left the boys paralyzed from the waist down.
The Berry kids brought their campaign called One Life Is Enough to Ridge Point High School in Sienna Plantation. https://onelifeisenough.org
They warned about the dangers of distracted driving and shared their experience.
"Really when you're relaying a message that you are passionate about and that you want people to know," said Peter Berry. "It's not a burden."
