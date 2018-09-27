New device aims to eliminate distracted driving

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3456753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Devices that help track your teen's driving

If you glance to your left or right while you're on the road, you're likely to see someone looking at their cellphone.Eyewitness News reporter Elissa Rivas has found a new way to break that bad habit.It's a device that will keep cellphones out of sight, and could even help track the habits of teenage drivers.The Distracted Driving Device is a product that will prevent your vehicle from starting unless your smartphone is in the dock located in the glove box.First, a mechanic has to wire the dock into your car's starter before the device could work properly.Then, an app connects the phone of every driver to the car.The vehicle's owner will then be assigned as the administrator and in charge of monitoring driving habits.The Distracted Driving Device allows you to make calls, listen to music and use navigation via Bluetooth. The idea is to make sure you are not distracted by the phone.The device is currently selling for $349.