Sheriff calls for prayer after beloved deputy killed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy who was shot while conducting a traffic stop Friday has died at the hospital, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday afternoon about the incident, saying Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal "was unable to recover from his injuries" and urge people to keep his family in your prayers.











The deputy belonged to the Sikh faith, the fifth largest religion in the world, whose members commit to equality, service and justice. The Sikh Coalition tweeted saying they're in contact with Houston members.



