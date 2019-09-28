Sheriff calls for prayer after beloved deputy killed

At this time, our @HCSOTexas family would like to give thanks from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support, prayers, and love we have received. We mourn the loss of a wonderful father, husband, son brother, friend, and last but not least, a Texas Peace Officer. pic.twitter.com/1j5rRhhMxb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

Praying and standing with the family and #SikhCommunity of Harris County Sheriff Depty @sandeepdhaliwa who was fatally shot today. He represented the diversity and inclusiveness of our community and everything that is good. Evil you do not win here. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 27, 2019

The men and women of @houstonpolice stand with HCSO brothers & sisters.



Our hearts go out to our fallen brother, his family, friends, colleagues and extended community. May his joyful spirit brighten the Heavens and may he rest in eternal peace. #HCSOStrongUnited — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 27, 2019

Harris County lost a trail blazer and public servant. Thoughts and condolences to his family and @HCSOTexas. https://t.co/TYamJKx7Mk — Kim Ogg (@kimoggforda) September 27, 2019

Sandeep would never allow me to say this to you, he would want me to be tolerant of you but under the circumstances I can’t help but to tell you that you are an absolute fool! https://t.co/VsxWBJNPbL — Adrian Garcia (@AdrianGarciaHTX) September 28, 2019

We are actively in contact with community members in the Houston area and will provide further updates when appropriate. — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) September 27, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy who was shot while conducting a traffic stop Friday has died at the hospital, according to the Harris County sheriff.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday afternoon about the incident, saying Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal "was unable to recover from his injuries" and urge people to keep his family in your prayers.The deputy belonged to the Sikh faith, the fifth largest religion in the world, whose members commit to equality, service and justice. The Sikh Coalition tweeted saying they're in contact with Houston members.