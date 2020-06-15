Freedom over Texas

Stunning 4th of July fireworks light up Houston sky with Shell Freedom Over Texas

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Celebrate Fourth of July with a virtual broadcast of Shell Freedom Over Texas tonight. Watch the performances and the fireworks display exclusively on ABC13, abc13.com or the ABC13 news app.

Here is how Shell Freedom Over Texas will take place amid a pandemic.



Organizers unveiled plans for the city's Fourth of July celebration at a press conference at City Hall.

Because of health regulations placed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests will not be able to attend the festival at Buffalo Bayou. Instead, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they will honor they City's tradition under new changes. Among the changes include no live audience.

"We will celebrate Houston's diversity and America's Freedom at the city's signature Independence Day event in a new way," Turner said.

According to Turner, this celebration will include the first socially distanced performance from the following artists:

  • Houston Symphony
  • Pat Green
  • Lyle Lovett
  • Sara Evans
  • Josh Turner
  • La Mafia
  • Hunter Hayes
  • Trae The Truth
  • Bun B
  • Mariachi Imperial De America
  • Los Luzeros De Rioverde


    • Although guests cannot physically attend, they can still join in on the fun and watch the live 15-minute finale in the bayou right from their backyard.

    The event lasts until 10 p.m.

    Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing events like July 4th celebrations to be held in Texas, but with precautions such as social distancing and face masks. And of course, people are asked not to go anywhere if they feel sick.

    Each year, Freedom Over Texas donates a portion of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank. According to the city of Houston, this year, they will feature a "Text to Give" campaign to benefit the food bank and initiatives to help close the digital divide.

    "Shell has a history of partnership and volunteerism in our Houston area community and is proud to join with the City and fellow Houstonians in celebration of Freedom Over Texas on July 4th - a day that marks the birth and independence of our Nation, and has come to symbolize freedom, hope and challenges overcome," said Gretchen Watkins, Shell Oil Company president.

    The Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration is a huge event each year, with tens of thousands of people celebrating at Eleanor Tinsley Park, and many more watching on ABC13.

