Shaq sends best wishes to Marine impaled in freak accident on Hwy 225

Shaq sends wishes speedy recovery to Marine hurt in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Marine still in the hospital after being impaled in a freak accident around Christmastime got a much needed boost in the form of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

"Shaq," who is a friend to one of Fernando Dominguez's friends, posted a video wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Fernando, it's Shaq. Get well soon, brother. Everything will be alright. Drink that water. Start working out. Everything will be fine," the Lakers legend said.

According to Dominguez's mother, the message brightened his spirits.

The Marine, who suffered his injury on Highway 225 near Scarborough in Pasadena, underwent his sixth surgery since the freak accident occurred in late December.

"His commanding officer came to see him and they are calling him 'Miracle Marine.' I like the sound of that. It was 100 percent nothing short of a miracle," his mother said.

Father of Marine impaled in freak accident says to he is grateful his son is alive
Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena

