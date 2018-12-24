Father of Marine impaled in freak accident says to he is grateful his son is alive

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The father of a Marine who survived a close call in a car crash spoke Eyewitness News for the first time.

Fernando Dominguez says he is proud of his son for fighting through his injuries.

His son, also named Fernando, will spend Christmas at Memorial Hermann Hospital but his family says they are grateful he's alive.

The Marine was home on break when the accident happened. He was on Highway 225 near Scarborough in Pasadena when investigators say he fell asleep at the wheel and was impaled by a pole during a crash. Firefighters had to cut the roof off his vehicle to get him out. It took about four hours.

"He will be fine. God's working and taking care of him. He's going to be up and running," said Dominguez. " It will take time for him to heal but we know everything's in God's hands and he will be taken care of."

The family is grateful to first responder, doctors and the Marines. They have started a gofundme page to help with medical bills. They expect with physical therapy he can make a full recovery.

