Sex drought? Experts say Americans get frisky less often now

The number of adults reporting they didn't have sex for an entire year reached an all-time high in 2018.
What is causing the sex drought in the United States?
Researchers say it is an aging population and higher numbers of unattached people.
They also found more people are depressed.
