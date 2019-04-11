Hobbies & Interests

Disney fans more likely to find dating app success: Study

If you're looking for advice in the love department, you may want to lean on Disney!

The dating site "Plenty of Fish" analyzed more than seven million user profiles and discovered a Disney love connection.

The data shows women who express interest in Disney are 25 percent more likely to receive messages on the app compared to women who list more common interests, like music and movies.

Eleven percent of men who are into Disney saw a similar result.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
