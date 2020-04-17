Several Kemah police officers to be laid off due to financial strain

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Kemah Police Department announced Thursday they will be laying off several city staff members, including two police officers.
The city council voted on the layoffs Wednesday night.
The city cited financial issues as the cause for the decision.
Kemah Mayor Terri Gale sent ABC13 the following statement:
The city will be forced to lay off several city staff members, including three from the police department, two of which are officers. This measure is due to our reduced revenues and to the inadequacy of financial reserves maintained by the previous administration for emergency situations. These decisions were made in a City Council meeting that occurred last night.
