New multi-million dollar slides open at Schlitterbahn Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Schlitterbahn Galveston Island opened two brand new out-of-this-world slides to the public Saturday.

The pair of space themed, racing, head-first mat slides are eight stories tall and as long as three space stations.

Both of the racing slides are unique, being the only ones of their kind in the world.

The slides are nearly fully enclosed the entire time and feature multi-colored fiberglass that creates unique lighting effects inside the slides.

Schlitterbahn is dedicating the slides in honor of the men and women of NASA and the Johnson Space Center, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.

Each slide is slightly different, delivering a unique experience.

The slide called "Orbiter" features circles of multi-colored fiberglass in different sections of the slide while the other, "Galaxy," features dashes of multi-colored fiberglass.

The Infinity Racers join an impressive collection of thrill slides at Schlitterbahn Galveston, situated with three of the waterpark's most intense slides.
