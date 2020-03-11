Society

How to get a refund on your Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be closing down 11 days ahead of the March 22 finale.

One attendee on Wednesday afternoon said she purchased $100 worth of carnival ride tickets and did not get to use any of them.

"I just want my money back. That's all," one woman told ABC13.


"Face paint and food is all they got," one mother said. "It's their spring break and all I can do is say 'I'm sorry.' I wouldn't have them out here if I was scared of what they're scared of."

How to get a refund on your RodeoHouston concert tickets

StubHub is offering a full refund on all tickets for events impacted by coronavirus.

If an event is canceled, StubHub says you will be contacted.

StubHub released a statement:
"We are working with event organizers, leagues and partners around the world and will notify you by email as quickly as we can. StubHub's buyer policy guarantees a full refund if an event is canceled. Given the unique circumstance surrounding coronavirus, we're offering an alternative option: if an event is canceled, you have the option to receive a StubHub coupon, valued at 120% of your original purchase, so you can enjoy an event of your choosing in the future."

SeatGeek is also offering fans a refund.

The statement they released says:

"At SeatGeek we care deeply about live events, and the fans that make them so special. Given the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we want to provide as much clarity as possible on how this impacts your tickets. If an event is canceled, you will be protected by SeatGeek's Buyer Guarantee, and your order will be refunded in full. There is no need to reach out to our customer experience team in this case, we will send you an email when your event refund is being processed. If an event is postponed, your tickets will most likely be valid for the new date, although this will depend on the venue's policy. Similar to a cancelation, there is no need to take any action on your end, once we have confirmed the changes with the event organizer we will contact you over email with an update."

There is no official word yet from the rodeo on how it will handle refunds for concerts and other tickets.



The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the United States that have been cancelled or postponed.

