Society

Rihanna confirms she declined Super Bowl LIII for Kaepernick

Rihanna has confirmed that she said no to the Super Bowl LIII in support of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

In an interview with Vogue magazine she said, "I just couldn't be a sell out," by performing in the half-time show.

Instead, Maroon 5 took the stage.

Rihanna also said there are NFL practices that she doesn't agree with.

"I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," Rihanna said.

Kaepernick, an ex-49ers quarterback, made headlines in 2016 for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The NFL later ruled that players can't kneel on the field and should either stand or wait in the locker room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentsuper bowlrihanna
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Spring motel fire sends 5 to hospital
Former coach heading to prison for sex with 16-year-old athlete
9-year-old to face 5 murder charges in deadly fire
Mayor Turner responds to criticism over federal flood funds
Tailgaters save Texans fan whose heart stopped at game
Houston-based beauty company sold for $845 million
Texas haunted hotel to open its doors for free this month
Show More
Officer's lights and sirens not on when bicyclist hit: Chief
Dave Chappelle to perform 2nd surprise gig in Houston tonight
HMNS opens exhibit made only of Legos
Frantic phone calls made by Deputy Dhaliwal's accused killer
Reward grows to $50K in search for missing 5-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News