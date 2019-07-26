Remember when these Houston malls were the place to be?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We need a little retail therapy every once in a while. But if you're feeling especially nostalgic, it might be because our once-favorite malls are no longer the preferred hangout spots.We grew up buying the coolest tank tops or wide leg jeans from some of these malls, and they were part of our childhood memories.The Gulfgate Shopping Center was a staple for southeast Houston shoppers for decades. It made history as the first regional mall in the Houston area in September 1956, and many remember it as being the first air conditioned mall in America. Time and competition brought changes to the stores, at one point including a Dillard's outlet store. While the mall itself is no longer -- replaced by a strip of stores -- the iconic Gulfgate sign endures, standing tall still today, easily visible at the corner of the South Loop and the Gulf Freeway.Do you remember Sharpstown Mall? If you were a mall rat, you knew all about it. The mall was known for being the premiere hangout spot in Houston in the 70s and 80s.The 45,000 square-foot central mall featured over 50 colorful and attractive storefronts. But over the decades, the mall underwent a lot of changes.By the 1990s, the mall was struggling financially. In the past 10 years, the mall went into foreclosure, and was rebranded as PlazAmericas.Greenspoint Mall was also a popular mall that offered a varied shopping experience for many Houstonians.The mall opened in 1976, and quickly gained popularity for being the only mall in Houston's northern suburbs. Greenspoint offered stores like JC Penney, Montgomery Ward, Lord & Taylor's, Joske's and much more.In 2000, the mall was listed as one of Houston's largest retail developments.This popular mall in Texas City was built in 1996 to give residents of Galveston County an additional place to shop.The Mall of Mainland opened with four department stores, including JC Penney, Dillard's, Foley's and Sears.Town and Country Mall was popular on the west side of Houston. The mall included Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Express.The mall was sold and demolished in 2004 after the occupancy dropped to less than a quarter of its capacity.The mall, located in southeast Houston along I-45, opened in 1968. Almeda Mall saw a spike in popularity in the 1980s.The mall was known for its huge carousel and other attractions.Opened in 1968, the 800,000-square-foot mall sat on 52 acres of land near the U.S. Highway 290 and Loop 610 interchange. Many Houstonians may remember this mall for being almost identical to Almeda Mall, which is still open today.Both malls were opened in 1968 by the Rouse Company. Northwest Mall closed in 2017.