Contractor accused of stealing over $300K from Hurricane Harvey victims

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A contractor in Houston was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole over $300,000 from residents, including Hurricane Harvey victims.

Keith Johnson was charged with aggravated theft on July 17. Authorities say he stole over $300,000 from at least six victims who hired him as a general contractor between May 11, 2016 through April 17, 2018.

Two of the victims were repairing their homes from Hurricane Harvey damages, according to court documents.

Johnson allegedly promised to perform certain tasks on the victims' homes after taking their money, but did not provide the services.

Johnson is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

