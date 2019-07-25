Society

This is what the Hotel ZaZa looked like in 1962 when it was the Warwick

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most people who stay or visit the swanky Hotel ZaZa have no idea what the history is behind this beautiful hotel.

Before becoming the ZaZa in 2007, it was the Warwick Hotel, one of Houston's first luxury hotels when built in 1926.

The view from the top of the hotel is called one of the best views in the world.

ABC13 recently restored two film clips of the Warwick Hotel.

The first clip is from April of 1962. The second clip is later in that year in July, when a small fire broke out on top of the hotel.

The Warwick was purchased by Houston oiil tycoon John Mecom Sr. in 1962 and renovated before reopening in 1964.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonremember whenarchive videotbt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News