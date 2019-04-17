Society

Remains of League City sailor who died during Pearl Harbor identified

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii -- The remains of a League City sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor has finally been identified.

The remains of 19-year-old Navy seaman second-class Richard Thomson hadn't been identified until last month.

Thomson's remains were exhumed from a cemetery in Hawaii four years ago for DNA analysis.

Thomson was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. It was sunk by several torpedoes on Dec. 7, 1941.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,729 still unaccounted. Thomson's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
