SOCIETY

'TO SCANDALIZE CHILDREN IS A SIN': Protesters gather during drag queen story time event

EMBED </>More Videos

An event in which local drag queens read to the children took place at the Fred-Montrose Neighborhood library Saturday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several people gathered outside the Houston Public Library to protest its drag queen storytime event.

An event in which local drag queens were invited took place at the Fred-Montrose Neighborhood library Saturday afternoon.

Protesters at the event believed it was a way to "groom children to be acquainted with these issues."

"This is an abomination. Children should not be sexualized," said protester Cesar Franco.

A participating drag queen described the event as a way of spreading joy and love.

"They don't know hate, they know what they enjoy."

The event also featured a musical number, a photo booth, and various activities for families.

According to organizers, the program is aimed to provide children with positive and unabashedly queer role models.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylgbtlgbtqstory timelibrarieschildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Soldier in wildcat costume surprises Splendora High student
School demands Army veteran pay $600 for school lunches
Ying Yang Twins offer messages of hope and success to students
Road Trippers: ABC13 heads to the TX Renaissance Festival
More Society
Top Stories
Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes out of hospital
Celeb makeup artist greets screaming fans at opening of Morphe
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston
Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
2 police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Show More
5-vehicle crash causes delays on I-45 NB at Eastex
HOLIDAY HIRE: H-E-B to hire nearly 1,000 people across Greater Houston
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this fall
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt
Freak accident kills 20-year-old man in Jack in the Box drive thru
More News