Several people gathered outside the Houston Public Library to protest its drag queen storytime event.An event in which local drag queens were invited took place at the Fred-Montrose Neighborhood library Saturday afternoon.Protesters at the event believed it was a way to "groom children to be acquainted with these issues.""This is an abomination. Children should not be sexualized," said protester Cesar Franco.A participating drag queen described the event as a way of spreading joy and love."They don't know hate, they know what they enjoy."The event also featured a musical number, a photo booth, and various activities for families.According to organizers, the program is aimed to provide children with positive and unabashedly queer role models.