Society

Police pull over naked man riding scooter

BRADENBURG, Germany (KTRK) -- Police in Brandenburg were left speechless by one scooter rider's effort to beat the heat.



RELATED: Naked man jumps on car and exposes himself near Sam Houston High School

Officers pulled over a man wearing just a helmet and sandals as he rode his scooter. Officers appreciated that he at least was wearing a helmet.

The man told officers that he was sensitive to the heat.

RELATED: Naked woman shuts down Highway 290

Officers said that riding naked was not technically illegal in Germany, but they asked him to put on some pants so he wouldn't distract the other drivers.

Europe is expecting a major heatwave this week.

RELATED: Man returns home, finds naked stranger on couch drinking juice
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynaked in publicnaked manu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News