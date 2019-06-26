Police pull over naked man riding scooter

Weil wir #sprachlos sind 😅: Wie würden Sie dieses Bild betiteln?— Polizei Brandenburg (@PolizeiBB) June 26, 2019
Als kleine Inspirationshilfe - ein #Zitat des Herren: „Et is halt warm, wa?“
Und jetzt Sie!#Hitze #safetyfirst #LebenAmLimit pic.twitter.com/BiM27ydDEy
Officers pulled over a man wearing just a helmet and sandals as he rode his scooter. Officers appreciated that he at least was wearing a helmet.
The man told officers that he was sensitive to the heat.
Officers said that riding naked was not technically illegal in Germany, but they asked him to put on some pants so he wouldn't distract the other drivers.
Europe is expecting a major heatwave this week.
