FEEL GOOD

6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport

EMBED </>More Videos

6-year-old girl with cancer being sworn in as honorary police officer

By
FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Abigail Arias 6 years old and fighting a lung cancer battle once again.

"I have cancer. The bad guys are in my lungs," she said. "I rung the bell, but now this cancer is coming back."

Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer in children, is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.

"They basically said it's time to enjoy some life," said her mom, Ilene Arias. "Extremely tough. We cried for a few weeks."

Abigail, as strong as she is, whispered in her mother's ear not to worry. This time, she said, the bad guys would not win.

"To go through this and to realize that there is nothing you can do for your kid, as a parent, it was tough. It was very tough on us," Abigail's dad, Ruben Arias, said.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

"They are a lot stronger than I am," the chief said, in tears.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport police uniform made especially for Abigail. She tried it on Tuesday for the first time.

Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.



"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpolicechildren's healthchildrencancerlung cancersurprisefeel goodFreeport
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them
'Tough old broad:' 82-year-old snowblowing granny goes viral
Harris County Pct. 4 deputy rescues helpless goat
Homeless man, girl with Down syndrome share heartwarming duet
More feel good
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
15 minute high-intensity workout can make you healthier
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
UH Cougars reveal 2019 football schedule
HPD motorcycle officer hurt in crash on North Freeway
Show More
Man accused of feeding child crystal methamphetamine
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Girl missing after being dropped off at school in SE Houston
Man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
More News